by Chris Harnick | Fri., Oct. 19, 2018 8:30 AM
The Masked Singer isn't your typical singing competition. How do we know, considering we haven't seen a single episode of the new Fox series? Just look at the photos below of the disguised contestants.
In the celebrity competition series hosted by co-executive producer Nick Cannon, a star-studded panel featuring Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke attempt to discover the true identity of the masked singer. E! News has the exclusive first look at the 12 celebrity competitors clad in head-to-toe extravagant costumes. Combined, the masked celebs have 65 Grammy nominations, 16 multi-platinum albums, 16 Emmy nominations, nine Broadway shows, four stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and four Super Bowl titles. Oh yeah, not every competitor is known for their singing voice.
One singer is eliminated each week, revealing his or her true identity.
"This is truly one of the most unique, genre-defining formats I've ever seen," Rob Wade, president, of alternative entertainment and specials at Fox Broadcasting Company, said in a statement when the show was announced. "It's a massive international hit, and its boldness and originality make it the perfect fit for Fox."
See the competitors below.
Fox
This Peacock doesn't look too friendly.
Fox
How hot is the celebrity in this costume?!
Fox
Is this The Situation from Jersey Shore?
Article continues below
Fox
Is this the thing from Riverdale? Whatever, it's creepy.
Fox
That's a big mane on this lion.
Fox
We bet this Invade Zim-eseque alien is a woman just based on the positioning and stance of the legs.
Article continues below
Fox
Please don't murder us.
Fox
A hip-hop Hippo?
Fox
Not a fan of this robot dog's look.
Article continues below
Fox
Imagine encountering this Bee on a street when you had a buzz?
Fox
Are Unicorns supposed to make us nervous?
Fox
That's so a creepy Raven.
Article continues below
The Masked Singer is based on the international hit that has produced viral moments and half a billion fans from around the world.
"There are very few hit formats left in the world, and when I saw The Masked Singer, which is a true global and viral phenomenon that has captured the world's attention, I knew it had to be brought to life in America," executive producer Craig Plestis said in a statement when the show was announced.
The Masked Singer debuts January 2019 on Fox.
From Orange Is the New Black to Game of Thrones, This Is Why So Many of Your Favorite Shows Are Ending
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?