Everyone loves crossovers and mash-ups, James Corden is no different. The Late Late Show with James Corden debuted Making a Halloween Murderer: Michael Myers, blending Netflix's wildly popular Making a Murderer documentary series and the slasher horror flick Halloween starring Jamie Lee Curtis.

In the video above, Corden plays Michael Myers, the notorious killer from the film series. It's unnerving to hear his joyful British voice coming from behind that creepy mask that, yes, was really a mold of Star Trek star William Shatner. The documentary features interviews with prosecutors, police and friends of Michael Myers, including Jason Voorhees, yes that Jason from the Friday the 13th movies. He's listed as "summer camp groundskeeper."