Hollywood is stepping out for a very important cause.

The ninth annual amfAR Gala Los Angeles has arrived and dozens of stars are traveling to the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills for the special evening.

This year's gathering will honor singer-songwriter Katy Perry as well as Toms founder Blake Mycoskie with the Courage Award for their "profound commitment to the fight against AIDS, as well as countless other humanitarian causes."

The evening will also feature a musical performance by Dame Shirley Bassey following a cocktail reception, dinner and live auction.

Before the fun begins, however, your favorite Hollywood stars are stepping out on the red carpet and showing their support for a great cause. Take a look at some of the winning looks in our gallery below.