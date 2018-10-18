Bennett Raglin/WireImage
There's just something a little different about this year's wedding anniversary.
Jersey Shore fans are well aware that today marks three years since Jenni "JWoww" Farley and Roger Mathews said "I Do" in a romantic ceremony.
In fact, the couple announced to family and friends that they were expecting their second child during the wedding festivities.
But just a couple of weeks ago, JWoww filed for divorce from her husband citing "irreconcilable differences." It wouldn't stop Roger, however, from marking the special day with a romantic post.
"This happened 3 years ago today. 8 years together total. 3006 days together. Not one of them was a flawless day. Not one of them would I change," he shared on Instagram with a photo from their wedding day. "Happy Anniversary Babe @jwoww."
Roger also pointed followers to his bio where he shared video of his wedding because, "I'm a corny traditionalist."
While last month's divorce filing came as a surprise to fans, there are plenty of signs that this isn't an ugly split.
In recent weeks, the pair has reunited for a dinner date and also took their kids to Disney Junior Dance Party On Tour at OceanFirst Bank Center in New Jersey.
And if the fans had their way, these two would absolutely give their romance a second chance.
"There's no cheating or any dumb s--t or an juicy details," Roger previously shared with fans in an Instagram video. "It's just she grew tired of the repetitive pattern we fell into. Again, I am not going to get into detail but it was a repetitive pattern and not a good one."
He continued, "I am going to win my wife back. I'm going to win her affection back, I am going to win her love back. I have no intentions on being a single dad. We're in counseling so there is hope. It ain't over 'till the fat lady sings."