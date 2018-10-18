There's just something a little different about this year's wedding anniversary.

Jersey Shore fans are well aware that today marks three years since Jenni "JWoww" Farley and Roger Mathews said "I Do" in a romantic ceremony.

In fact, the couple announced to family and friends that they were expecting their second child during the wedding festivities.

But just a couple of weeks ago, JWoww filed for divorce from her husband citing "irreconcilable differences." It wouldn't stop Roger, however, from marking the special day with a romantic post.

"This happened 3 years ago today. 8 years together total. 3006 days together. Not one of them was a flawless day. Not one of them would I change," he shared on Instagram with a photo from their wedding day. "Happy Anniversary Babe @jwoww."