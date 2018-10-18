by Cydney Contreras | Thu., Oct. 18, 2018 1:17 PM
Jordan Rodgers and JoJo Fletcher are getting candid about the reason behind their two-year long engagement.
In an exclusive interview with E! News, the couple is opening up about their "hard" first year together, why they almost broke up and if there is still a wedding in their future.
To start, the pair says creating a life together in a post-Bachelorette world is not as easy as fans may think. "You meet each other in a very different environment and then you get to reality and you're merging your lives together," Rodgers explains. "There was a lot of work that was involved in getting to know each other."
Not to mention they had "this promise [their engagement] on the table", which only created more pressure for JoJo and Jordan.
At some point, he says, "we were drained and I remember one moment we sat down and were like, 'How much more can we take?'" And while some Bachelor couples have called it quits not long after their engagement, JoJo and Jordan decided "we want this, we want it to work."
Jason Kempin/Getty Images for CMT
"It takes a lot of work," Jordan confesses.
Since then, the duo has overcome that hurdle and are now taking advantage of the good place they are at in their relationship. It's so good, in fact, that they don't want to spoil it with the sometimes stressful nature of wedding plans. "That first year was just bad really," JoJo explains. "So I think the reason why our engagement is long is because we're enjoying this really great place that we're in and loving life together."
Fans can rest assured that there will be a wedding, but the details are still up in the air. "It's coming it's just when the moment is right, it's going to happen," the former Bachelorette assures, adding that she feels like she lets "everyone down" when she admits to their lack of wedding plans.
Jordan echoed what JoJo said, saying, "TBD."
