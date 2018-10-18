Karlie Kloss Marries Joshua Kushner 3 Months After Engagement

Joe Schildhorn/BFA/REX/Shutterstock
Karlie Kloss is married!
The 26-year-old supermodel tied the knot with her 33-year-old businessman beau on Thursday, October 18. Karlie shared a photo from the couple's nuptials on social media, which she captioned "10.18.2018."
Kloss looked absolutely breathtaking in a white lace gown, which People reports is custom Dior. According to the outlet, the lovebirds tied the knot in an intimate Jewish ceremony held in upstate New York, with less than 80 attendees. A larger celebration will reportedly be held in the spring.
This wedding news comes three months after Kloss confirmed her engagement to Kushner in a post on Instagram. "I love you more than I have words to express. Josh, you're my best friend and my soulmate. I can't wait for forever together," the Kode With Klossy founder wrote alongside a photo with Kushner. "Yes a million times over."
Kushner, the brother of Jared Kushner, the senior advisor to President Donald Trump and husband of Ivanka Trump, also confirmed the news on social media in July. Alongside a photo of Kloss, Kushner simply wrote, "Fiancée."
The proposal came during a trip to upstate New York, a few weeks before they announced their engagement to the world.
Kloss, who was recently announced as the new host of Project Runway, and tech investor Kushner first met at a dinner party back in 2012, shortly before his 27th birthday. While the couple was able to keep their relationship private for the first few months, the romance was revealed in the press in Nov. 2012.
Us Weekly reported at the time that Kloss and Kushner were spotted together at the 2012 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show after-party, with a source telling the outlet, "They are really cute together."
The couple has remained very private over the years, rarely speaking about each other in interviews and usually only posting about each other on social media for special occasions. On Kushner's birthday in June 2015, Kloss shared two photos with her longtime love with the caption, "Happy Birthday to my best friend and love of my life @joshuakushner. Thank you for the past three years of love and laughs. You have changed my life in more ways than you will ever know. I feel so blessed to have you in my life. Happy birthday Joshua."
The following year, the couple was photographed holding hands while attending the 2016 Met Gala in New York City. And shortly before their engagement this year, the duo took a trip together, where Kloss shared a photo of the couple from the Wadi Rum Desert along with the caption, "My ride or die."
In September, Kloss opened up about her engagement, telling Vogue, "The proposal was romantic and sweet. We spent the weekend in upstate New York, just the two of us."
Congratulations to the couple on the exciting marriage news!
