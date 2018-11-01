Larry Busacca/Getty Images for BFCA
There is no doubt that John Krasinski and Emily Blunt make the perfect pair both on and off screen.
The duo meet nearly a decade ago and married at George Clooney's home in Como, Italy two years later on July 10, 2010. If that's not the start of a fairy tale romance, what is?
Since tying the knot, the pair have welcomed two daughters—Hazel, 4, and Violet, 2—into their adorable family.
The Office alum and the Mary Poppins star have made no secret about their love of parenting, why their relationship works, and their admiration for each other in interviews over the years, which again is so freaking cute.
Since we can't actually be the third wheel with this perfect pair, we will have to settle for reliving all of their sweetest moments below in order to fall in love with them all over again.
Throughout the years we've loved every moment that the couple has shared with us, but none of that compared to the moment they finally starred alongside one another in A Quiet Place this year.
If you are like us, it was a long wait to see the pair act together, but like all good things, it was worth it.
Since the horror film is up for four People's Choice Awards, including Movie of 2018, Drama Movie of 2018 and Drama Movie Star of 2018 for Blunt and Krasinski, why not celebrate the power couple by scrolling through their best photo moments? It's a win-win!
To find out if A Quiet Place becomes a big winner at the E! People's Choice Awards don't miss the show airing live on E! later this month.
John Shearer/Getty images
The adorable couple met in 2008 and John says that it was love at first sight. On a visit to The Ellen Degeneres Show, he said,
Michael Ostuni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Where do all great romances begin? The gun range, of course! "On our first date, I decided I'm gonna really hit the gas and bring her to a gun range," John explained on Conan. "I think that I was so sure that I would never end up with her...that I was like, 'You know what, I'm gonna blow it right away and then that way you don't feel bad.'" He couldn't have been more wrong!
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
The adorable pair tied the knot in Como, Italy on Jul. 10, 2010 in a private, outdoor ceremony. The bride reportedly stunned in a cream Marchesa sweetheart gown. Famous guests included George Clooney.
John showed off his stunning wife while supporting her at the SAG Awards, where she was nominated for her role in The Girl On The Train. He shared this adorable shot to Instagram captioning it, "So proud of this nominee!"
EROTEME.CO.UK/©BAUER-GRIFFIN.COM
Although the couple frequently discusses their strong relationship in interviews, they still try to keep their family life private. They are rarely spotted out by paparazzi and make sure that their daughters can have a normal childhood by keeping them out of the press.
Billy Farrell/BFANYC/Sipa USA
Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock
The couple comes from different backgrounds, but found their way to each other regardless. Emily was born and raised in England, while John grew up in Boston. Both stars, however, showed interest in the arts from a young age.
Michael Buckner/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
Gareth Cattermole/Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures
John knows that its more than his good looks that Emily loves. "The truth is, she really is that person who would like me any way, but I don't think she's going to kick the eight-pack abs out of bed," John quipped to ELLE.
Ben Gabbe/Getty Images for Time
What gives the couple the most joy is being parents to their two daughters—Hazel and Violet. "My children's happiness, their safety and their well-being is the most paramount thing in my life," Emily told People.
Dave Benett/Getty Images
John isn't afraid to gush about his wife's acting skills. "She is without a doubt the classiest, smartest, most dedicated actress I've ever know," he revealed on Jimmy Kimmel Live after working with her on their hit film, A Quiet Place.
Even thought both John and Emily are actors, they never were able to work together until they collaborated on A Quiet Place. Krasinski shared on The Tonight Show that working with his wife was "the best experience ever." He said it was the peak of his career joking, "Once I work with her, I'm done."
Gotham/GC Images
John and Emily are happier than ever. "It's really that we just got lucky. It's one of those things, I'm having more fun now than the day I met her, and it's pretty wild," John told People.
