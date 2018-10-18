It seems rumors of Fuller House's demise are just that, rumors. According to series star Candace Cameron Bure, the Netflix sequel series to Full House is going to be around for some time.

"I don't know why or how that rumor got started," Cameron Bure told us, noting they've never known about renewals until after the season premiered. "I think it was a slow news day and someone wanted to make more of it than it is," she said. Fuller House was just nominated for its first Emmy, and Cameron Bure said she thinks everyone is going to love the upcoming fourth season.

"I have no doubt that we're going to be back for season five," she said.