Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans was hospitalized over the weekend after police responded to an incident at her and husband David Eason's North Carolina home, reports say.

The chief of 911 operations for Columbus County told E! News that officers were sent out to the house on October 13 to investigate a report of "an assault."

"Once they arrived, they advised her proper legal actions to take," the chief said. "An ambulance was called and then cancelled because she said she was going to the ER in a private vehicle."

A rep for Evans told People that the 26-year-old reality star "had friends over Saturday night and they had a bonfire on her property" and that "Jenelle ended up tripping and falling by the fire."

Eason, 30, has not commented.

The chief had told People that two officers had responded to a 911 call that a female made from the house just before 10 p.m. and which was "called in as an assault." A spokesperson for the Columbus County Sheriff Department told E! News no incident report was taken that day for Evans.