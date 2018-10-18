Avril Lavigne on Lyme Disease Battle: "I Was in Bed for F--king 2 Years"

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Thu., Oct. 18, 2018 11:19 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Avril Lavigne, Billboard

David Needleman

Avril Lavigne is opening up about her battle with Lyme disease.

The 34-year-old singer gets candid about her health, career and more in a new interview for her Billboard cover story, during which she reveals she was in bed for two years amid her Lyme disease battle. The Grammy nominee was on tour in 2014 when she started to feel fatigued and achy, which led her to ask, "What the f--k is wrong with me?"

When the tour came to an end, one of Lavigne's friends realized she might have Lyme disease. According to Billboard, she was encouraged to call Canadian music producer David Foster's then-wife Yolanda Hadid, who had also been battling Lyme disease. Hadid ended up giving Lavigne the contact information for a Lyme specialist.

Read

Avril Lavigne Releases "Head Above Water" After a 5-Year Hiatus

Avril Lavigne, Billboard

David Needleman

"I was in bed for fucking two years," Lavigne tells Billboard. "It's a bug -- a spirochete -- so you take these antibiotics, and they start killing it."

"But it's a smart bug: It morphs into a cystic form, so you have to take other antibiotics at the same time," Lavinge continues. "It went undiagnosed for so long that I was kind of fucked."

The Billboard interview also states that Lavigne was in bed with her mother one night during her battle, barely able to breathe, when she started to pray.

Read

Avril Lavigne Teases Music Comeback After the "Worst Years of My Life"

Avril Lavigne, Billboard

David Needleman

"I had accepted that I was dying," she tells the outlet. "And I felt in that moment like I was underwater and drowning, and I was trying to come up to gasp for air. And literally under my breath, I was like, 'God, help me keep my head above the water.'"

That became the inspiration for her song "Heave Above Water," which she released last month after about a five-year hiatus. The singer worked on the song with her ex, Chad Kroeger, who she calls "great" and who also worked on more songs with Lavigne for her upcoming album.

"The silver lining of it is that I've really had the time to be able to just be present, instead of being, like, a machine: studio, tour, studio, tour," she says. "This is the first break I've ever taken since I was 15."

To read more from Lavigne's interview, pick up a copy of Billboard, on newsstands Friday.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Avril Lavigne , Health , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Sienna Miller

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs

2018 People's Choice Awards Complete List of Finalists: Vote Now!

Jenelle Evans

Teen Mom 2's Jenelle Evans Hospitalized After Alleged Assault Call

Meghan Markle Shows a Hint of Her Royal Baby Bump

Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner Fires Back After Alleged Stalker Arrest

Hocus Pocus, Sanderson Sisters

Bette Midler Joins Hocus Pocus 25th Anniversary Special With Sarah Jessica Parker, Kathy Najimy, Dove Cameron and More

Meghan Markle, Australia - Day 3

Meghan Markle's Baby Bump Isn't the Only Star on the Royal Tour

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.