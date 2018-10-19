Fashionable Friends! Catch the LADYGANG's Best Color-Coordinated Moments

by Alyssa Ray | Fri., Oct. 19, 2018 5:00 AM

Friends that color-coordinate together, create amazing content together.

Keltie Knight, Becca Tobin and Jac Vanek have us believing this is true as the three besties never miss a fashion moment while creating their celebrated LADYGANG podcast. Thankfully, fans will get to witness the trio's color-coordinated style on the small screen as E!'s LADYGANG TV series drops on Oct. 28.

This means viewers will get a front row seat to Keltie, Becca and Jac's often perfect ensembles. Whether they're rocking LADYGANG merchandise or oozing coven vibes in all black, the industry vets refuse to miss a fashion beat…and we couldn't respect them more for it.

Now, in case you haven't had the chance to do a deep dive on the LADYGANG's Instagram page, we've compiled the BFFs' best matching moments just for you. Be sure to see them all in the images below!

Spencer Pratt's LADYGANG Superfan Moments

LADYGANG, Keltie Knight, Jac Vanek, Becca Tobin

Instagram

A Statement Through Sparkles

Keltie, Becca and Jac simply shine in these sparkly numbers.

LADYGANG, Keltie Knight, Becca Tobin, Jac Vanek

Instagram

Black and Tan

The LADYGANG girls look like total ShEOs in black and tan.

LADYGANG, Keltie Knight, Becca Tobin, Jac Vanek

Instagram

The Pink Ladies

Move over, Sandy! We need a Grease remake with the LADYGANG.

LADYGANG, Keltie Knight, Becca Tobin, Jac Vanek

Instagram

Coven Vibes

The LADYGANG oozes coven vibes thanks to their all-black ensembles.

LADYGANG, Keltie Knight, Becca Tobin, Jac Vanek

Instagram

Coachella Ready

Nothing beats a theme, especially when a desert aesthetic comes into play!

LADYGANG, Keltie Knight, Becca Tobin, Jac Vanek

Instagram

Sundresses for All

Keltie, Becca and Jac are the epitome of spring in these sundresses.

LADYGANG, Keltie Knight, Becca Tobin, Jac Vanek

Instagram

Denim Dolls

Keltie, Becca and Jac rock denim for this casual shot.

LADYGANG, Keltie Knight, Becca Tobin, Jac Vanek

Instagram

Little Black One Piece

Keltie, Becca and Jac couldn't look chicer in their matching one pieces

LADYGANG, Keltie Knight, Jac Vanek, Becca Tobin

Instagram

A Jean Jacket Moment

The LADYGANG ladies decide to match with striking jean jackets.

LADYGANG, Keltie Knight, Jac Vanek, Becca Tobin

Instagram

Hats! Hats! Hats!

The LADYGANG trio looks winter chic in these fashionable hats.

LADYGANG, Keltie Knight, Becca Tobin, Jac Vanek

Instagram

Silky Robes for Three

The ladies perfect a girls' night in by donning matching robes!

LADYGANG, Keltie Knight, Becca Tobin, Jac Vanek

Instagram

Floral Fun

This makes us want to grab a mimosa and throw on a floral frock.

Watch the premiere of LADYGANG Sunday, Oct. 28 at 10:30 p.m., only on E!

