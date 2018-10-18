Kendall Jenner Fires Back After Alleged Stalker Arrest

Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
After a man was arrested for allegedly trespassing on her property, Kendall Jenner fired back at the press.
The suspect, 37-year-old John Ford, was arrested on Tuesday by the Los Angeles police department. According to a watch commander, Ford had a restraining order and was arrested for trespassing. He is due in court on November 6. According to his booking sheet, Ford's bail was set at $20,000 and he was released on Tuesday night.
According to TMZ, Ford was arrested last month for breaking into the gated community where the reality star lives and, after reportedly pleading guilty to trespassing, was ordered by a judge to stay 1,000 feet away.
Per TMZ, Jenner's security allegedly spotted Ford by her backyard pool last week, reportedly after scaling a mountainside by the community. However, according to the report, it wasn't until he allegedly scaled it again and showed up on Jenner's front porch on Tuesday that police were able to catch him and make the arrest.
The 22-year-old star spoke out about the incident while taking aim at TMZ. "And how do you guys think these terrifying people know where my house is? cuz you release not only photos but my location. it is so beyond unsafe. is this not our one ounce of privacy we can get???," she tweeted. "i understand what i've signed up for but when you release the exact location to where i live THAT is when you're putting my life in danger. your home is your safe haven, but for me, cuz of outlets like you, my home is anything BUT. you should be ashamed of yourself."
This is not the first time the model has had to deal with a trespasser. Back in 2016, a 25-year-old man was standing in her driveway when she arrived home and followed her in. Officials told us at the time that he was arrested for stalking with bail set at $180,000. Jenner was later granted a permanent restraining order against him.
"I literally once a week have a stalker, maybe more, twice a week," Jenner said on an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians last year. "Someone shows up at my house, every single day."