Weep not for the memories. Orange Is the New Black is coming to an end. The upcoming seventh season, which is set to debut in 2019, will be the last for the Netflix dramedy and just like the fans, its stars are having a lot of feelings coming to terms with the ending.

The ensemble cast, including Danielle Brooks, Adrienne C. Moore, Taylor Schilling, Laura Prepon, Yael Stone, Kate Mulgrew, Dascha Polanco, Uzo Aduba, Selenis Leyva, Taryn Manning and Natasha Lyonne, recorded a video announcing the end of the series. However, the cast also took to social media to expand on their thoughts.