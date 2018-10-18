Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage
by Samantha Schnurr | Thu., Oct. 18, 2018 6:23 AM
Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage
When it comes to laughing it off, Meghan Markle seems to be the queen.
For the third day of their first royal tour, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived in Melbourne, Australia, where one activity gave the expectant mom-to-be a bit of a surprise.
During a reception at Government House Victoria, the royal couple met with an F1 in Schools team from Trinity Grammar. F1 in Schools is an international STEM competition for students in which groups design and manufacture a miniature car.
The students showed Prince Harryand Meghan two miniature cars set up on the State Dining Room table and invited the famous pair to race. The enthusiastic duo obviously jumped in to give it a try, but Markle was startled in the process.
As they launched the cars, the vehicles let out a "pop" sound with smoke, which shocked the duchess. However, she immediately started hysterically laughing, turning the entire moment into an endearing one as everyone joined in with giggles.
If there's anything the two have shown in the course of their tour thus far, it's that they know how to go with the flow no matter what arrises. On Wednesday in Dubbo in the midst of some unexpected rain, Markle held an umbrella for her husband while he delivered a speech outside.
There was also the lovable impromptu move they made when they decided to stop outside Mountain View Farm, where a group of locals were waiting with gifts and bouquets.
As it seems, these two are not going to take a back seat to their royal duties.
