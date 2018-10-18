Watch Meghan Markle Get Hilariously Startled on Royal Tour With Prince Harry

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Thu., Oct. 18, 2018 6:23 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Startled

Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage

When it comes to laughing it off, Meghan Markle seems to be the queen. 

For the third day of their first royal tour, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived in Melbourne, Australia, where one activity gave the expectant mom-to-be a bit of a surprise. 

During a reception at Government House Victoria, the royal couple met with an F1 in Schools team from Trinity Grammar. F1 in Schools is an international STEM competition for students in which groups design and manufacture a miniature car. 

The students showed Prince Harryand Meghan two miniature cars set up on the State Dining Room table and invited the famous pair to race. The enthusiastic duo obviously jumped in to give it a try, but Markle was startled in the process.

Photos

All of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s PDA-Packed Moments on the Royal Tour

As they launched the cars, the vehicles let out a "pop" sound with smoke, which shocked the duchess. However, she immediately started hysterically laughing, turning the entire moment into an endearing one as everyone joined in with giggles. 

If there's anything the two have shown in the course of their tour thus far, it's that they know how to go with the flow no matter what arrises. On Wednesday in Dubbo in the midst of some unexpected rain, Markle held an umbrella for her husband while he delivered a speech outside. 

There was also the lovable impromptu move they made when they decided to stop outside Mountain View Farm, where a group of locals were waiting with gifts and bouquets. 

As it seems, these two are not going to take a back seat to their royal duties. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Meghan Markle , Royals , Prince Harry , Viral , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Ansel Elgort, Violetta Komyshan, American Ballet Theater 2018 Fall Gala

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs

2018 People's Choice Awards Complete List of Finalists: Vote Now!

Prince Harry, Fan, Hug

Aw! Prince Harry Brings a Fan to Tears With a Sweet Hug on the Royal Tour

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Have a "Long List" of Baby Names

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Rain

Eight Times Meghan Markle Proved She's No Pampered Princess

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Australia Royal Tour, PDA

Samantha Markle Apologizes to Pregnant Meghan Markle and Prince Harry for "Past Tension"

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Rain

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Cutest PDA Moments From Their Royal Tour in Australia

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.