When it comes to laughing it off, Meghan Markle seems to be the queen.

For the third day of their first royal tour, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived in Melbourne, Australia, where one activity gave the expectant mom-to-be a bit of a surprise.

During a reception at Government House Victoria, the royal couple met with an F1 in Schools team from Trinity Grammar. F1 in Schools is an international STEM competition for students in which groups design and manufacture a miniature car.

The students showed Prince Harryand Meghan two miniature cars set up on the State Dining Room table and invited the famous pair to race. The enthusiastic duo obviously jumped in to give it a try, but Markle was startled in the process.