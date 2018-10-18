This is the scariest thing to happen to just about everyone: You're in bed, about to fall asleep. Suddenly, your eyes shoot open. You've just remembered something you did that was definitely not appropriate, whether it was a joke, a comment, an action, whatever. All you can do now is replay that moment over and over again. You're in a socially awkward nightmare. Now, there's a song for it thanks to Crazy Ex-Girlfriend.

Get acquainted with "The Cringe." You've done it. We've all done it. Now, Patton Oswalt, Rachel Bloom, Gabrielle Ruiz, Vella Lovell and Donna Lynne Champlin are singing about it.

"You know, a lot of people are scared of cemeteries. They come here spooked with thoughts of the undead, but what haunts people the most is their own past," Oswalt's returning security guard character says in the exclusive clip.