Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Have a "Long List" of Baby Names

It's been just a few days since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announced her pregnancy; however, it looks like the royal couple is already thinking about baby names.

While taking a tram ride during the third day of their Australian royal tour, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were asked if they had picked a moniker for their future child.

"We've been given a long list of names from everyone," the children on the train said Meghan replied. "We're going to sit down and have a look at them."

Of course, Meghan, who is about 12 weeks pregnant, still has plenty of time to come up with the perfect name.

"She said that she hadn't thought of one as it was still quite early," noted 12-year-old Ella Burns.

One royal admirer seemed to have a suggestion. While greeting well-wishers in Melbourne, Harry and Meghan stopped to chat with a 5-year-old child named Harriet and her mother Jessica.

"As soon as I introduced my daughter to Harry, he said, 'That's a great name,'" the proud parent said. "Maybe they will choose it for their own child, which would be fun."