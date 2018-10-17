Now that was the crossover episode we've been dreaming of.

American Horror Story: Apocalypse just gave us pretty much everything we could have asked for during its trip back to the Murder House. With help from Madison (Emma Roberts) and Behold (Billy Porter), we saw Vivien (Connie Britton) and Ben (Dylan McDermott) rekindle their marriage! We saw Violet (Taissa Farmiga) and a now evil-free Tate (Evan Peters) find their way back together. We saw Moira (Frances Conroy) move on, to be with her mother, who forgave and thanked her for pulling the plug on her. We also saw Ben cry while staring into the sun and masturbating, which is not something we were particularly asking for, but we got it anyway!

Most importantly, we got the return of Jessica Lange in a sequence that can only be described as "And the Emmy for Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie goes to…Jessica Lange." She took the sad tale of Michael's childhood and burgeoning serial killer-ness and turned it into its own little movie, with help from director Sarah Paulson, of course.