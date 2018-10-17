Luke Hemsworth's Love for His Native Australia Shines in New Ad

Luke Hemsworth comes from a land down under, and he ain't afraid to show it.

The Westworld star is the newest face for the Dundee ad for Tourism Australia and who could be better for representing the country than "The Original Hemsworth" himself?

Well, it all depends on who you ask. Hemsworth says his friends back home actually gave him a "little bit of shtick" for the quote. "They had a good laugh," he jokes.

Nonetheless, Chris insists he taught younger brothers Chris and Liam "everything they know", from how to stir a mischief to using their imagination. During their childhood years they had a "very Australian upbringing" in their Northern Australia home, where they put Luke's lessons into practice in the beautiful Australian outdoors.