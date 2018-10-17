Pete Davidson is slowly but surely making his way back into the public eye.

The Saturday Night Live cast member was seen taking a walk outside on Wednesday, keeping it low key in a matching black Ecko tracksuit. It's the first time he's been spotted since he and Ariana Grande broke up and called off their engagement. There's no word yet as to who is keeping their $16 million New York City apartment. A source close to Davidson told E! News he's "staying with family in New York right now."

The source provided some insight as to how the comedian is coping with the end of his engagement and who he's leaning on for support. "Pete's doing fine," the insider told E! News. "He has a strong support system of family and friends around him that are keeping him laughing."

They added, "While Pete's focusing on himself, he always wishes the best for Ari."