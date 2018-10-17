"Sometimes when Jessica entered and you first hear her voice, it's like 'And screams erupted all over the nation,'" Paulson tells E! News of the experience of directing what might be the show's biggest, most anticipated episode ever. "Like every time my editor and I would watch it, and I'd hear her say "Now who do you think you are?', I was like 'And the world explodes!'"

She knew how much pressure there was on the episode in general, and with that pressure paired with the pressure of what was sort of a last-minute gig for her, directing this episode was a hell of a task.

"It was a nightmare in a lot of ways," she tells us. "Ryan [Murphy] pitched it to me like, an episode where everybody's going to be sitting around talking. [...] I was originally supposed to direct the eighth episode, and so we were shooting episode five, and I thought, oh I have a full month before I'm going to have to face this music and do this thing even though it's terrifying. Then Ryan called me on the phone and he said, I want you to direct episode six, which was like a week away, and I was like, wait what?! I hadn't read it yet, I was shooting episode five which I was very heavy in as Cordelia, so all the prep work was happening on the fly, you know, in the morning in the makeup chair. It was a really overwhelming time."