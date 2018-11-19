Surprise! Jessica Chastain Welcomed a Baby Girl 7 Months Ago

Jessica Chastain and her husband, Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo, are now the proud parents to a baby girl.

E! News can confirm the couple welcomed the new family member via surrogate on Apr. 4, 2018. The bundle of joy, named Giulietta Chastain Passi, was born in L.A.

Photos of Chastain carrying their daughter in a baby carrier while walking with her husband in New York City this week were posted online on Saturday.

Last month, the notoriously private actress was also photographed pushing a stroller around the New York City set of her upcoming movie Eve. She wore a pair of blue jeans, a white T-shirt and a black coat, as well as a chic pair of black sunglasses. Giulietta was hidden from view by a light blanket and the stroller cover.

This is the first child for Chastain and Moncler executive, who've been together for six years now. The happy news comes about four months after the pair celebrated their fairy tale wedding last June.

Chastain has not commented on the birth of her child.