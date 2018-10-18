"To make it look intentional, if you've got frizz, you know sometimes there's no fighting it," he told E! News. "So, I always say, there's a half-inch flat iron—it's a little baby travel flat iron. I'd go through and just go over your hairline. If your hairline is smooth and it looks fresh, all this big hair will look done and it looks like you meant to do it...Even if you're doing a big, wavy, curly hair or something, I always go over the hairline and it opens up their face, and it lasts all day for me."

The second tool on his list of must-haves for midday refreshes is available at your local dollar store: "I have a toothbrush in my kit that I carry with me and I love it. It's with me everywhere."

You don't need much more than that, because according to Rick, his client Jessie and Jennifer Lopez, big hair is better (See: Her look at the AMAs, courtesy of Rick).

Prior to the event, "I had given her snapshots and all of these references of what might look good," he continued. "It was all of these up high ponytails and there was a half-up, half-down pony [on J. Lo] and we both were like, that J. Lo look is amazing. Let's do something similar, not exact, but similar… Jessie's still a country girl, you know? She likes that big hair. I'm a big fan of volume."

While Jessie's flawless hair wasn't affected by the weather, her style comes courtesy of another product: Joico Body Shake, which "creates the extra volume."

Whether you decide to create volume in the morning or the weather creates it for you, at least you'll look good.