Khloe Kardashian Put Huge Sunglasses on True Thompson and It's as Cute as it Sounds

by Lena Grossman | Wed., Oct. 17, 2018 2:29 PM

True Thompson, Khloe Kardashian

Love is blind, but Khloe Kardashian has 20/20 vision when it comes to cute pictures of her daughter, True Thompson.

The Good American founder snapped a pic of True wearing giant circular sunglasses that said "L'aveugle par amour," which translates to "blind for love." The 6-month-old rocked those Gucci glasses, proving once again that she fits in perfectly with the rest of her glam KarJenner family.

There's no shortage of sweet pictures of baby True. On Oct. 9, Khloe uploaded a picture on Instagram of her daughter sitting on a bed with the biggest smile on her face. "I probably dreamt about you my entire adult life. You have exceeded every expectation I had of you! This is LOVE," she wrote.

While True was basking in the sun in her most recent photo, on Sunday she took advantage of the autumnal weather and took a field trip to a pumpkin patch with her aunt Kourtney Kardashian. While there, True dressed up in a pumpkin costume and appeared more than ready for her first Halloween and trick-or-treat experience.

Khloe Kardashian's Daughter True and 4 of Her Cousins Have a Cupcake Party

Take a look below at some of True's most adorable baby pictures!

True Thompson, Khloe Kardashian

love is blind

True took advantage of the sunny weather and got glam with a pair of Gucci sunglasses. The phrase translates from French to "blind for love."

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson, Pumpkin, Pre-Halloween

Instagram

Getting festive

Aunt Kourtney snapped this cute picture of True while visiting a pumpkin patch in October. True fit in perfectly.

True Thompson, Khloe Kardashian, Books

Well-read

True was all smiles as she sat around some books on a bed. Khloe captioned the picture of her daughter, "I probably dreamt about you my entire adult life. You have exceeded every expectation I had of you! This is LOVE."

True Thompson

Instagram

"My Girl"

Khloe shared this adorable photo of True with her Instagram followers on Sept. 27. She captioned the post, "I've Got Sunshine On A Cloudy Day. Talking About My Girl."

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson

Instagram

Mommy and Me

Khloe shares a touching moment with her little one.

Chicago West, True Thompson, Stormi Webster, Kim Kardashian, Instagram

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Triplets

True hangs out with cousins Chicago West and Stormi Webster.

True Thompson, Khloe Kardashian

Instagram

Light of My Life

"You are my sunshine! My only sunshine," Khloe captioned this pic.

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson

Instagram

Pucker Up

While on their first family vacation, the mom and daughter gave the camera their best duck lips for a selfie.

True Thompson

Instagram

Pretty in Pink

"Hi my sweet True!!" the proud mama wrote. "Her chunky thighs are my weakness."

True Thompson, Penelope Disick

Instagram

Playtime With Penelope

Kourtney Kardashian's daughter couldn't resist snapping a few photos of her baby cousin.

Chicago West, True Thompson, Kim Kardashian, Instagram

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Tummy Time With Chicago West

"Best friends for life!!!!" Kim Kardashian captioned the sweet photo.

True Thompson

Instagram

Big Yawns

Someone was a little sleepy.

True Thompson

Instagram

Royal Attire

A crown fit for a princess.

True Thompson

Instagram

Pretty Eyes

Look at that face!

True Thompson, Khloe Kardashian, Baby, Daughter

Instagram

Hi Mama!

True showcases her adorable grin.

Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson, Chicago West

Twitter

Khloe's Birthday

Kim wished Khloe a happy 34th birthday by posting this sweet pic of cousins Chicago and True looking absolutely adorable.

Tristan Thompson, True Thompson, Prince Thompson, Instagram

Instagram

Big Half Brother

Tristan shared this first photo of his two kids Prince and True together.

True Thompson

Instagram

Squeaky Clean

Rub-a-dub-dub! It's True in a tub! 

True Thompson

Instagram

Pretty Ballerina

"Baby True! Who is the cutest little munchkin?" the proud mom said in a video of her little one.

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson, Instagram

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Catching Some ZZZ's

"My baby bunny," Kardashian wrote alongside a photo of her bundle of joy napping. 

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson, Instagram

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Growing Up Right Before Her Eyes

On True's one month birthday, her proud mama shared a sweet video of her little girl on social media. 

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson, Instagram

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Snuggles

The first-time mom spent time with True over Memorial Day Weekend. 

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson, Instagram

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Sweet Dreams, True!

"Mommy's Little Love," the E! reality star captioned the precious snapshot of her newborn daughter. 

Khloe Kardashian, True, Mother's Day 2018

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Chubby Cheeks

While celebrating her first Mother's Day with members of her famous family, KoKo snapped this moment of peaceful slumber. 

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson

Instagram

First Glimpse

One month after giving birth, the Good American designer treated fans to a sneak peek of baby True on social media. 

Clearly, Khloe passed down her great photogenic genes to True. 

Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7 p.m., only on E!

