Want the inside scoop on the People's Choice Awards Show of 2018 finalists? Look no further than the casts' Instagrams!

The stars of This Is Us, Grey's Anatomy, The Big Bang Theory, 13 Reasons Why and Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments are all about sharing amazing behind-the-scenes snapshots from the sets of their shows and it's like getting a backstage pass to your favorite characters' lives and homes.

When it comes to the Show of 2018 finalists, we can't get enough of watching everything that goes into making these hit series. From Mandy Moore 's incredible transformation into the older Rebecca Pearson on This Is Us to stunt training on the set of Shadowhunters, these actors are always showing off their dedication to their craft.

But, that doesn't mean it's all work and no play while filming. In fact, the cast of Grey's Anatomy celebrated taping their season 14 finale with an ice cream truck while the stars of 13 Reasons Why love posting pictures of their good times together on set as much as possible.