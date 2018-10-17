You're welcome?

Dwayne Johnson posted on his Instagram page on Wednesday a video of him singing "Happy Birthday" to his youngest daughter Tiana Gia, who just turned 6 months old. The child did not seem interested in her dad's singing, seeking something else entirely.

"'I just want breast milk!'" The Rock translated for his fans, as the child started crying. "Yeah. Don't we all."

"Happy 6 month Birthday to our lil' disrupter, Tiana Gia. We're a family of non-traditionalists so we celebrate everything ❤️ @laurenhashianofficial #TeamBreastMilk," Johnson wrote.

Tiana is the 46-year-old star's second child with longtime partner, Lauren Hashian, 34. They are also parents to 2 and 1/2-year-old daughter Jasmine, while Johnson also has a 17-year-old daughter, Simone, from a past marriage.