Dakota Johnson Is a Style Star With 6 Epic Back-to-Back Outfits

by Alanah Joseph | Wed., Oct. 17, 2018 2:01 PM

We're crushing on Dakota Johnson's style.

As of recent, the Fifty Shades Freed actress has stepped up her fashion game in honor of her press tour for her new film Suspiria, and it's amazing. Every time we see her, whether she's on the red carpet or taking a casual stroll through the city, she's wearing a popular trend in a fun, new way. 

Since the actress has gained popularity (around the time of the release of Fifty Shades of Grey), her style has evolved. She hasn't changed what she wears, per se—sticking to top fashion designers like Gucci, Saint Laurent, Chanel and Balenciaga. However, the impact and stunning features of her outfits have only improved over time. Like her signature bangs, she brings a unique flair to every style and choses items that stand out, even among her Hollywood peers.

Case in point: the Gucci metallic gown she wore to the London premiere of the film.

Check out her recent looks below! 

ESC: Dakota Johnson, Street Style

Splash News

Professional Star

Dakota Johnson steps out, suited up for the day, in an asymmetrical jacket with lace features.

ESC: Best Looks, Dakota Johnson

Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP

Roses Are Red

In honor of the Venice Film Festival, the actress stunned in a red, strapless gown.

ESC: Dakota Johnson

BACKGRID

International Style

The star opted for a matching oversized jacket and cropped pants, paired with royal blue shoes, a camisole and cat-eye sunglasses.

ESC: Best Dressed, Dakota Johnson

Jim Spellman/WireImage

Pretty Polka Dots

Classic and chic—the Fifty Shades Freed star gives polka dots new life with a plunging neckline and white stappy heels.

ESC: Best Dressed, Dakota Johnson

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Beauty in Brown

The star chooses a comfortable look, complete by a brown, T-shirt dress and matching sandals, for the The Academy Of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences Women's Initiative Lunch in London.

ESC: Dakota Johnson

Tim P. Whitby/Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images for BFI

Sparling Stunner

For the London premiere, she dazzled onlookers with a metallic gown.

Happy #WomenCrushWednesday!

