Dakota Johnson Is a Style Star With 6 Epic Back-to-Back Outfits

We're crushing on Dakota Johnson's style.
As of recent, the Fifty Shades Freed actress has stepped up her fashion game in honor of her press tour for her new film Suspiria, and it's amazing. Every time we see her, whether she's on the red carpet or taking a casual stroll through the city, she's wearing a popular trend in a fun, new way.
Since the actress has gained popularity (around the time of the release of Fifty Shades of Grey), her style has evolved. She hasn't changed what she wears, per se—sticking to top fashion designers like Gucci, Saint Laurent, Chanel and Balenciaga. However, the impact and stunning features of her outfits have only improved over time. Like her signature bangs, she brings a unique flair to every style and choses items that stand out, even among her Hollywood peers.
Case in point: the Gucci metallic gown she wore to the London premiere of the film.
Check out her recent looks below!
Professional Star
Dakota Johnson steps out, suited up for the day, in an asymmetrical jacket with lace features.
Roses Are Red
In honor of the Venice Film Festival, the actress stunned in a red, strapless gown.
International Style
The star opted for a matching oversized jacket and cropped pants, paired with royal blue shoes, a camisole and cat-eye sunglasses.
Pretty Polka Dots
Classic and chic—the Fifty Shades Freed star gives polka dots new life with a plunging neckline and white stappy heels.
Beauty in Brown
The star chooses a comfortable look, complete by a brown, T-shirt dress and matching sandals, for the The Academy Of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences Women's Initiative Lunch in London.
Sparling Stunner
For the London premiere, she dazzled onlookers with a metallic gown.
