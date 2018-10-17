5 Sex-Related Bombshells From A$AP Rocky's Esquire Interview

Esquire / Paola Kudacki
A$AP Rocky really likes orgies.
In fact, he's been into them for more than 15 years...and he's 30 years old. The rapper talked about his sexual adventures, past and present, in a candid interview with Esquire U.K. Check out five bombshells he dropped during his chat.
1. Seventh Grade Group Sex Party: "My first orgy was when I was in seventh grade. Thirteen years old," the rapper said. "Yeah, I was at Booker T. Washington [Middle School] in New York City. My dad had went to jail for drugs, so my mom moved us to a homeless shelter on 104th and Broadway. Our school was like three blocks away, and they used to let us out for lunch, for 45 minutes. The first time was in this apartment building. We took the elevator to the roof, and everybody put their coats on the ground. There were like five girls and ten guys, and we all just took turns."
"Hopefully you didn't have a little dick because they're going to tease you! At that time, I wasn't the biggest guy, but come on, cut me some slack, I was in the seventh grade! F--king bullies!" he added, laughing. "Nah man. I love those guys."
Rocky had told the New York Post in 2015 that he lost his virginity at age 13 and "f--ked loads of women" by the time he was 18.
Esquire / Paola Kudacki
2. He Designed His Own $100,000 "F--king Gigantic" Bed for, Yep, Orgies: "I need it because I have a lot of orgies at my house with some very close female companions," Rocky said. "Yeah man, lot of orgies. I've photographed and documented many of them. The women that I'm around are into that free-spirited s--t like me. Usually guys are insecure with working, successful women, they can't handle it when it's on the other foot, you know? So they get with a guy like me — they know I don't want to break their hearts or nothing. And why not? Let's smoke some good weed in the teepee and have a fun time! Heh heh!"
Rocky also opened up about adult orgies to the New York Post, saying that after performing at SXSW in 2015, "I went back to my mansion and f--ked nine chicks. It was pretty rad. That's a true story...It's like group sex. You have three at a time, and then you have three orgies. That's nine chicks."
3. Women "Attack" Him for Sex: "Yeah, thank God it hasn't happened to me," Rocky said about #MeToo. "You know why? Because I'm a gentleman. I wasn't so much of a douche to girls where they would be like, 'F--k that dude!' But even if they did, I feel like people wouldn't believe them. I know that's some narcissistic s--t to say, but why would I do anything to a woman that she wouldn't want done? The truth is, they attack me. Maybe it's the fame or whatnot, but women f--k me."
Stephen Lovekin/WWD/REX/Shutterstock
4. He Wants an "Open-Minded" Chick...or Two: "Yeah, I've had sporadic periods when I've been monogamous," Rocky said. "I just need a girl who's into girls sometimes. An open-minded chick or two. Yeah, I could see myself with two girlfriends. Or three. I had that before, but I'm talking consistent. And right now, any girl that I want, they're all taken. The women I been with, they're in love with other men, married to other men."
5. He Thinks I'll Be Lonely Forever: "And I'm OK with that," he says. "Because guys who get all the p---y don't get to see happiness with a family and s--t like that. I'm telling you. Name one guy that was a magnificent player who just hung it up and started going out with some random girl?"
The full interview with A$AP Rocky appears in the November 2018 issue of Esquire UK, on sale now.