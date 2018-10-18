Roseanne Barr will not go gently into that good night.

The Conners may have killed off the iconic character of Roseanne Conner in ABC's quest to keep her show alive without having her involved whatsoever, a move made possible when she agreed to relinquish all control and involvement (creative, financial, etc.) in the future of the series after her toxic Twitter behavior brought the successful revival to a swift cancellation, threatening the jobs of hundreds, but that doesn't mean that the brash Barr is going to just sit idly by as it happens.

Already, she's attacked the story choice as "cynical and horrible" when she spoiled it a month ago, reminded her Twitter followers "I AIN'T DEAD, BITCHES!!!" and, in a joint statement with Rabbi Shmuley Boteach released immediately after the premiere, preached about the "twin American values" of repentance and forgiveness while taking ABC to task for denying America "a shared moment, once a week, where we could have all enjoyed a compelling storyline featuring a witty character – a woman – who America connected with, not in spite of her flaws, but because of them."

So much for that move to Israel and "staying neutral," as she promised Boteach she would in early September.