Melania Trump is doing "fine" after a plane she was on experienced a "minor mechanical issue" on Wednesday.

NBC News reports that the First Lady of the United States was on a plane that experienced a mechanical issue shortly after taking off which "caused smoke and the smell of something burning." The plane then returned safely to Join Base Andrews. According to reporters on the plane with Trump, a "thin haze of smoke" was visible about 10 minutes after takeoff on Wednesday.

A spokeswoman for Trump said she is doing "fine" and that she is "eager" to get to her destination of Philadelphia for an event with her Be Best campaign.