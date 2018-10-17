What are friends for?

Meghan Markle and husband Prince Harry began their first joint royal tour this week, starting with a trip to Australia, during which Kensington Palace announced that the two are expecting their first child. On Wednesday, the couple visited the city of Dubbo, where the Duchess of Sussex wore a casual chic outfit that included a $145 oversized light gray plaid "boss" blazer from her friend Serena Williams' Serena label.

Naturally, the tennis star was delighted about the duchess' shout-out to her.

"The face you make when you and Meghan have matching @serena blazers #BeSeenBeHeard," Williams wrote on Instagram, alongside a slideshow containing photos of her and Meghan wearing the piece.

The label's Instagram page also featured a photo of Meghan, with the caption, "Duchess Meghan in our Boss Blazer. A collection fit for Royalty. Click the bio link to shop our royal collection and be the ROYAL that YOU are. #BeSeenBeHeard #NationalBossDay."