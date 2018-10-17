Meghan Markle Shows Serena Williams Some Love With Her Latest Royal Tour Look

by Corinne Heller | Wed., Oct. 17, 2018 8:41 AM

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Rain

Ian Vogler/PA Wire

What are friends for?

Meghan Markle and husband Prince Harry began their first joint royal tour this week, starting with a trip to Australia, during which Kensington Palace announced that the two are expecting their first child. On Wednesday, the couple visited the city of Dubbo, where the Duchess of Sussex wore a casual chic outfit that included a $145 oversized light gray plaid "boss" blazer from her friend Serena Williams' Serena label.

Naturally, the tennis star was delighted about the duchess' shout-out to her.

"The face you make when you and Meghan have matching @serena blazers #BeSeenBeHeard," Williams wrote on Instagram, alongside a slideshow containing photos of her and Meghan wearing the piece.

The label's Instagram page also featured a photo of Meghan, with the caption, "Duchess Meghan in our Boss Blazer. A collection fit for Royalty. Click the bio link to shop our royal collection and be the ROYAL that YOU are. #BeSeenBeHeard #NationalBossDay."

Photos

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's 2018 Royal Invictus Tour

Meghan paired the blazer with a $200 white button-down Maison Kitsuné shirt and $199 black Outland Denim Harriet skinny jeans.

The duchess and Williams have been friends for more than three years. They first met when they were placed on the same flag football team at DIRECTV's 2014 Celebrity Beach Bowl.

"She quickly became a confidante I would text when I was traveling," Meghan once wrote on her now-shuttered lifestyle website The Tig. "The friend I would rally around for her tennis matches."

