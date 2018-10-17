You Wouldn't Believe Which Pop Star Keira Knightley Gets Mistaken For

by Corinne Heller | Wed., Oct. 17, 2018 8:01 AM

Keira Knightley, Natalie Portman, Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace

Lucasfilm / Walt Disney Studios

Keira Knightley says she's mistaken for other stars in public "all the time."

One of them is Natalie Portman, and that's not surprising; Knightley was actually cast as a handmaiden and decoy to the star's character Queen Padmé Amidala in the 1999 movie Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace due to her resemblance to the actress. 

"I've been chased through an airport as Natalie Portman," Knightley said on The Late Late Show on Tuesday. "I mean, [I get mistaken for] Natalie Portman a lot. I did the Star Wars thing."

Fans have also mistaken Knightley with fellow English actresses.

"I've been chased through a park as Kate Winslet," she said.

"Quite a few people have come over to me to ask me to say hello to Daniel Craig for them because they think I'm Rachel Weisz."

Knightley also recalled a time a fan approached her in a store in Los Angeles and asked to take a photo with her, thinking she was Britney Spears.

Knightley said she quite enjoys being mistaken for other stars.

"I'm much more polite, I think, when people think that I'm somebody else," she said.

