John Krasinski strikes again!



The 38-year-old actor appeared on Tuesday's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! and pulled a prank on the late-night talk show host.



Back when they were neighbors in Los Angeles, the two celebrities used to get into all kinds of silly shenanigans. In 2011, the star of A Quiet Place broke into Jimmy Kimmel's house and put Christmas ornaments all over his living room. The host got his revenge later that year by putting a giant insurance sign in Krasinski's driveway.

However, the friendly feud didn't stop there. The following year Krasinski bought a zombie figure and placed it in Kimmel's yard. The host retaliated by sneaking a giant inflatable reindeer into Krasinski's yard and leaving animal poop in the driveway.