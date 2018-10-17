While Prince Harryand Meghan Markle await their own first little one, they've been getting plenty of parenting practice on their first royal tour this week.

It seems virtually everyone is excited to see and possibly meet the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who recently confirmed are expecting their first child. Such was the sweet case for 5-year-old Luke Vincent, who came face to face with the royal pair when they arrived at the Dubbo airport in New South Wales, Australia on Wednesday for the second day of their tour.

Little Luke appeared to steal the couple's—and the world's—hearts when he adorably hugged Harry and Meghan, handed the duchess a bouquet of flowers and rubbed the soon-to-be dad's beard.

"We can only thank him so much for treating Luke with such respect," the youngster's Buningyong Public School principal said in an interview with 7 News in Australia. "The way that Prince Harry and Princess Meghan interacted with him was just delightful...I know that the school was watching it back here and there wasn't a dry eye in the school."

As she explained to reporters, "Luke's favorite person in the world is Santa Claus, who has a beard. So, he rubbed Harry's beard."

Check out E!'s gallery below and prepare to melt!