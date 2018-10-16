Logan Paul and Chloe Bennet Call It Quits After Three Months of Dating

by Cydney Contreras | Tue., Oct. 16, 2018 7:12 PM

Chloe Bennett, Logan Paul

Another one bite the dust! Youtuber Logan Paul and actress girlfriend Chloe Bennet have split, multiple outlets report. 

Rumors of a relationship started to swirl after the two Valley Girl co-stars were seen vacationing on the shores of Hawaii together, about a month after Bennet broke up with Walking Dead star Austin Nichols. At the time, the duo stayed mum about the reason behind their seemingly romantic getaway, but it wasn't long before fans demanded answers. 

So, as any Youtuber would, Logan brought Chloe on to his channel to answer his fans burning questions. "I kind of have to address this," Paul said on the vlog. "I'm very transparent with you guys. Chloe and I are friends, for sure. In my opinion, friends sometimes make out. Touch butts."

He continued, "If you haven't kissed your friends, I don't think your friends. So that's what Chloe and I were doing."

Logan Paul Ends His Daily Vlog Video Series on YouTube

Chloe Bennet, Logan Paul

Splash News

After he finished joking around, "Chlogan" got honest about what was really happening between them. "It's kind of awkward because this puts us in a position where you're maybe forced to label what this is, but we don't know what it is," Logan said.

Then it was Chloe's turn to speak and she wasn't in the same jovial mood Logan was. She said, "F--k that paparazzi hiding in a bush. That's all I need to say here." Yikes!

With their questions sorta answered, fans began questioning why the Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. star was dating Logan Paul, especially after his controversial vlog from Suicide Forest in Japan. 

So Bennet gave them the answers they seemed to desperately need. "Cause he's kind, creative, funny, vibrantly curious about life, weird as f--k in all the best ways, a big dork, and he's one of my best friends," she explained on Twitter. "It doesn't make sense to a lot of people, but it doesn't have too. He's changed my life for the better and I've done the same for him."

Shortly after, the pair bought a pig named Pearl Bing Bing together. And per Logan's post, it appears he received custody of the lovable creature.

