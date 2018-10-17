Some of the biggest names in beauty right now are celebrities. Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Rihanna, Jessica Alba, Jessica Simpson and Drew Barrymore all have their own makeup lines, and everyone from Ariana Grande to Gigi Hadid to Chrissy Teigen has collaborated on a cosmetics collection bearing her name.

When it comes to skincare, Gwyneth Paltrow and Miranda Kerr have their own lines, and there's no shortage of stars shilling moisturizing and anti-aging products. The same goes for haircare, which is why you've seen Selena Gomez, Blake Lively, Katie Holmes and even Beyoncé advertising shampoo and color care products.

The list of celebrity women who endorse—and even create—products that are designed to make the rest of us look and feel better is a long one. And though we don't generally see too many famous men becoming spokesmen for hair and skincare products (credit cards and insurance companies being more their racket), cultural norms continue to shift and, slowly but surely, the great world of grooming is opening up to guys.