We're just a couple of weeks away from the debut of the CW's Legacies, and if you're not excited yet, get excited.

If you love The Vampire Diaries or The Originals or Harry Potter or Buffy the Vampire Slayer, there's something to deeply love here in this show about a boarding school for supernatural kids who often find themselves fighting off terrifying creatures. Two of the Salvatore School's most powerful students are Josie and Lizzie Saltzman, the witchy twin daughters of Alaric (Matt Davis) and his deceased wife Josie, with Caroline Forbes (Candice King) as their surrogate mother.

We last saw them on The Vampire Diaries when they were four years old, and met them briefly during the final season of The Originals. Now, they're 15 years old and causing lots of trouble. You can reacquaint yourself with them in the exclusive clip above, where they serve as sort of greeters for a new student at the school.