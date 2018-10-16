by Lauren Piester | Tue., Oct. 16, 2018 3:02 PM
We're just a couple of weeks away from the debut of the CW's Legacies, and if you're not excited yet, get excited.
If you love The Vampire Diaries or The Originals or Harry Potter or Buffy the Vampire Slayer, there's something to deeply love here in this show about a boarding school for supernatural kids who often find themselves fighting off terrifying creatures. Two of the Salvatore School's most powerful students are Josie and Lizzie Saltzman, the witchy twin daughters of Alaric (Matt Davis) and his deceased wife Josie, with Caroline Forbes (Candice King) as their surrogate mother.
We last saw them on The Vampire Diaries when they were four years old, and met them briefly during the final season of The Originals. Now, they're 15 years old and causing lots of trouble. You can reacquaint yourself with them in the exclusive clip above, where they serve as sort of greeters for a new student at the school.
For Kaylee Bryant, who plays Josie, the role was a dream come true.
"It means everything to me," she told E! News at the CW's Fall Launch event for their #SeeHer campaign. "I started watching when I was 15, with my mom, on Netflix, binged it, then I started watching it week by week. So it was something I always really loved and was a big fan of to begin with, so it just means that I take it a little too seriously sometimes. I feel like I'm constantly obligated to make sure that I'm doing right by the fans, because I was a fan."
Jenny Boyd, who plays Lizzie, says joining the show was "amazing."
"It's been like coming into this family that are all close and pre-existing," she tells us. "The family is obviously very intense and exciting."
The Saltzman twins are the last remaining members of the Gemini coven and are incredibly powerful witches, but they're still only teens who haven't yet figured everything out.
"I think because our show is a younger generation, it's very fresh, and we sort of take on their origins," Boyd says. "It's the very beginning for these kids. They don't really have that much experience and they're just trying to learn how to sort of harness what they have, and what they're going to use it for."
The CW
"We have the specific siphoning powers which means we can pull power from other things," Bryant explains. "But I mean, we come from the Parker family [their biological mother's side], where they have dealt with their emotions through their powers, and they definitely deal with their emotions through their powers."
She references a scene in which Josie sets her ex-girlfriend on fire as a perfect example.
"When you're 15 years old and you have the amount of powers that I do, it's gonna come out in really insane ways, so I think that [fans will] definitely be satisfied with the level of powers these girls have."
Bryant definitely feels the pressure of living up to what fans might expect from the Saltzman girls, and has to remind herself that she's playing a young teen.
"Watching the four year-old version, they're so cute, and I mean even me watching it, I got an idealistic standard of what these girls would become," she says. "So I walked in feeling so nervous and wanting so badly to make sure she was everything you could possibly imagine being the perfect specimen to be, and there comes a time when I just have to take a step back and say, you know, she's 15 years old. She's flawed."
Both Bryant and Boyd promise that fans new and old will find something to love in the series.
"I think there's a lot of moments that fans are going to love, and new fans are going to connect to as well," Boyd tells us.
And trust us, based on the first episode, she's absolutely right.
Legacies premieres Thursday, October 25 on the CW.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?