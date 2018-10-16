We're about to discover a whole new side of Jack Pearson.

Tonight's episode of This Is Us travels back in time to Jack's (Milo Ventimiglia) experiences in Vietnam and even before, growing up as a protector of his little brother, Nicky (played as an adult by Michael Angarano), and it's the beginning of a story that will change an awful lot about what we know about the Pearson patriarch. So far, Jack has claimed that he was "just a mechanic" in Vietnam, but we know that he lost his brother in the war and as Jack tends to do, he takes some responsibility for that loss. Other than that, Jack's time in the war is a mystery to us and to his family.

As the show works to solve that mystery, it's also doing its best to portray the Vietnam war as accurately as possible.