Be kind to one another...by sharing Ellen DeGeneres' greatest posts with each other!

In a surprise to no one, the popular talk show host is a finalist for the E! People's Choice Awards this year, thanks to her hilarious and wonderful internet presence.

The 60-year-old comedian is up for Social Celebrity of 2018 against Selena Gomez, Chrissy Teigen, Taylor Swift, and BTS.

If her millions and millions of followers and subscribers aren't reason enough to make DeGeneres a finalist, her content certainly is.

After all, we can't forget that the star's picture-perfect Oscars selfie didn't just break records...it broke Twitter itself and that's no easy feat.

Plus, we love scrolling through social media and seeing her fabulous photos with famous friends, because it makes us feel like we're besties with the A-listers too!

Anyway, the TV personality always seems to know how to brighten our days, filling our feeds with the sweetest snaps of beautiful babies and adorable animals and we are so grateful for them.