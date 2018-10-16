Over the past few weeks, the How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days star and her musician boyfriend have given their Instagram followers sneak peeks into what their home life with the new family addition has been like. Sources shared with E! News how helpful each member of the family has been since the arrival of Rani as they "adjust" to life with the little one.

"Kate is loving life with her little girl," an insider said. "She's adjusting to having a newborn again since it's been a while. There are all sorts of new products and fun things to try and she's really enjoying that. She's doing a lot of feeding, burping and changing. The baby is sleeping a lot and they just stare and love on her all day long."

The source also claimed that her main man has been "very helpful."

"Danny is a super dad and is not only very helpful with Rani but with Ryder and Bing," the source said. "He does everything including [doting] on Kate. He's wonderful."

We can't wait to watch the little peanut grow up before our very eyes!