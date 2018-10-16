Steve Granitz/WireImage
The bond between a brother and sister—so precious!
Kate Hudson's son Ryder Robinson took to Instagram on Monday to post the cutest photos of himself embracing his baby sister, Rani Rose. The pics showed the newborn wrapped in a cozy white blanket as her 14-year-old big brother beamed over her. Another image showed off Robinson's more playful side and featured him making silly faces at his sleepy sis. Scroll through the pictures to see the sweet moment.
Hudson welcomed her little girl on Oct. 2 with boyfriend Danny Fujikawa. The parents announced baby Rani's birth the next day with a sweet statement on Instagram. "We have decided to name our daughter Rani (pronounced Ronnie) after he grandfather, Ron Fujikawa. Ron was the most special man who we all miss dearly. To name her after him is an honor," the couple shared.
Robinson is Kate's oldest from her marriage with ex-husband Chris Robinson. The star's second son, Bingham Bellamy, is from her relationship with former fiancée Matt Bellamy.