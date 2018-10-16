Inside Lady Gaga and Christian Carino's Extremely Private Romance

"Well, he's a hidden weirdo. He is extremely strange, actually, and we complement each other's weirdness," Gaga explained to Ellen DeGeneres, before going on to detail their first encounter on the set of the music video.

"That's actually one of the first things he ever said to me. It's a Dr. Seuss quote that you find in someone else a compatible weirdness. And it was one of the first things he's said to me," she revealed. "And you know, it's funny. The first time he met me it was one the set of the 'You & I' video," she explained. "So I've got these pins sticking out of my head and I'm wearing cork and I got no hair and I'm bald. And I mean, why he found me attractive just completely behooves me."

But he did, and he actually kissed her, which wasn't in the script.