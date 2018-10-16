Captain America has James Bond's back.

It seems Piers Morgan has an issue with men wearing baby carriers. The father of four made his opinion known this week and simultaneously got Twitter fired up by posting a photo of Daniel Craig carrying his newborn daughter in a "papoose." Craig is famous for his recurring role as James Bond in the past four installments of the franchise.

"Oh 007.. not you as well?!!! # papoose # emasculatedBond," Morgan captioned the paparazzi shot on his account.

No stranger to inciting digital debate, Morgan was swiftly met with backlash for the comment from dads, who proudly shared their own photos of themselves carrying their kids in the device.

"Imagine believing carrying your own baby in public is emasculating," one woman fired back.

"He's not carrying it, that's my point," Morgan retorted. "He's using an emasculating papoose. James Bond would never use a papoose to carry his babies."