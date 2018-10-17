When it comes to country music, family is everything.

The popular genre includes inspiring couples like Tim McGraw and Faith Hill or Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood. And yes, we love when artists like Thomas Rhett or Reba McEntire sing about love and relationships.

But there are also some friendships formed in and around Nashville that could rival any family bond.

During tonight's CMT Artists of the Year special, a group of strong, fierce ladies will be honored for their incredible voices, hit songs and contributions to country music.

And while all the artists including Miranda Lambert, Carrie Underwood, Maren Morris and the ladies of Little Big Town support each other, there's one friendship that may just be a step above the rest.

Yes, we're talking about the sisterhood between Kelsea Ballerini and Lady Antebellum's Hillary Scott.