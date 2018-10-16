Michael Bublé Laughs Off Retirement Rumors: "Consider the Source"

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Tue., Oct. 16, 2018 6:23 AM

Michael Buble

Samir Hussein/Getty Images

The best is yet to come—and Michael Bublé isn't going anywhere. 

The alarms were accidentally sounded over the weekend when The Daily Mail published an interview with the Grammy-winning crooner in which he seemed to suggest he was ditching the microphone for good

"This is my last interview. I'm retiring from the business. I've made the perfect record and now I can leave at the very top," The Daily Mail quoted him. 

While the star recently faced immense personal challenges with his son Noah's cancer diagnosis two years ago, he has since reassured the public that his son is "perfect" and Bublé is slated to release his 10th studio album, Love, next month. 

After stepping back into the spotlight following a 2-year hiatus, it seemed like a strange time for Bublé to announce his departure. Fortunately, his rep calmed fans' fears, telling E! News in a statement that plans of his retirement are "not true at all."

Photos

Celeb Cancer Survivors

As further reassurance, the 43-year-old father of three put the speculation to rest in a new interview with SiriusXM's Fantasy Sports Radio. "Just consider the source—that's all I say to people," he told co-hosts Mike Dempsey and Bob Harris. "My buddies wrote me. I said, 'Look at who said it.' C'mon, are you kidding me? I need the money. I'm not going anywhere."

The star also offered an update on his new family of five. In addition to sons Noah, 5, and Elias, 2, he and wife of seven years Luisana Lopilato welcomed daughter Vida in July. 

"They're really good," he said of his family. "The kids are good. I got a new one."

A new baby, a new album and no news of retirement! 

