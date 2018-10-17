Is she or isn't she getting married?!

That's the question some of LeeAnne Locken's co-stars on The Real Housewives of Dallas can't help but ask this season on the hit Bravo show.

But as D'Andra Simmons and Brandi Redmond continue to express their doubt and concerns about LeeAnne and Rich Emberlin's relationship, the bride-to-be is fighting back.

"I don't know if you can hear it in my voice but I'm in such a happy place. I'm bursting with joy," LeeAnne shared with E! News exclusively. "That must really piss them off."

According to the Bravo star, wedding planning "is going fabulous" and the couple has paid for their wedding date, which will be held at the Cathedral of Hope in Dallas.