Amy Adams to Be Honored at 2018 Baby2Baby Gala

Amy Adams is getting recognized for her dedication to children in need.

The Sharp Objects star will receive the "Giving Tree Award" at the 2018 Baby2Baby Gala Presented by Paul Mitchell, the celeb-backed charity announced on Monday. Come Nov. 10, Adams will accept the honor bestowed upon mothers who use their position in the public eye to advocate on behalf of the young people Baby2Baby works to help aid.

Baby2Baby co-presidents Kelly Sawyer Patricof and Norah Weinstein announced in a press release, "We are thrilled to announce Amy Adams as our 2018 honoree at this year's Gala. Amy's tireless dedication to children in need is an inspiration, and we're proud to honor her on our most important night of the year."

Adams is a proud mom to 8-year-old daughter Aviana Le Gallo with husband Darren Le Gallo.

Previous honorees include fellow celeb mamas Jennifer Garner, Jessica Alba, Kerry Washington, Drew Barrymore, Kate Hudson and Gwyneth Paltrow.