There's no better way to get to know someone than going on a terrifying walk through one of Knott's Scary Farm's mazes. So, E!The Rundown's Erin Lim enlisted 13 Reasons Why star Dylan Minette for a scary stroll through one their infamous mazes.

During their haunting interview, Dylan revealed he is most scared of getting buried alive, although by th elooks of it he seemed pretty terrified of the masked characters too. He also dished on his most "traumatic" audition, which happened at a surprisingly young age. "When I was like really young I had to pretend to be getting murdered on tape for something," he said. "That was pretty traumatizing."

While the star may have been going through some scary stuff, he still had the time to praise executive producerSelena Gomez. "It's scary how busy she is and how talented she is," the star revealed.