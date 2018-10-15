The Conners Cast Promises the Show Is Moving Forward, But "Not Ignoring the Past"

  • By
    &

by Lauren Piester | Mon., Oct. 15, 2018 5:09 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

The Conners may have lost a family member, but they've still got story to tell. 

In an exclusive featurette above, the cast of ABC's The Conners seem ready to take on the show's new life after saying goodbye to Roseanne. 

"The reason the Conners have kept together as a family is because of laughter and love," explains John Goodman. "It's true, there's a lot of love around here, and there's a lot of love in the show, and a lot of laughter." 

Emma Kenney promises that "the show is not ignoring the past at all." 

"It's just moving forward and continuing to evolve," she says. 

"It's really about carrying on the legacy of this show," says Michael Fishman. "It's really about taking these characters and honoring where we come from, but then kind of showing a whole new path." 

Photos

Everything You Need to Know About The Conners

In case you haven't heard, The Conners is the revamped version of Roseanne, which was canceled earlier this year after Roseanne Barrs racist tweets. ABC then decided to bring the show back without its matriarch. Barr has said that her character will be killed off by an opioid overdose, following the reveal in the last season finale that Roseanne was addicted to pills.

"I'm assuming that people will be curious about the first one, and then hopefully they'll feel like they're in good hands with the family," Laurie Metcalf says. 

"There's definitely things that we're doing that we obviously haven't explored before because the dynamics are shifting this time, so different characters step into different roles," explains Sara Gilbert "We felt like we had so many more stories to tell that I felt like it would be a shame to not be able to give that to people." 

While Roseanne may be gone, a lot of new and old faces will be on hand in the new iteration of the show. 

Johnny Galecki, Estelle Parsons, James Pickens Jr., and Natalie West will all return, while DJ's wife, Geena (Maya Lynne Robinson) is coming home from the military for good. Justin Long, Steve Zahn, and Juliette Lewis will also guest star this season. 

For everything we know so far about the new version of the Conner family, head on over to our helpful guide

The Conners premieres Tuesday, October 16 on ABC. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ TV , Top Stories , Roseanne , Entertainment , Apple News
Latest News
Candace Cameron Bure

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs

2018 People's Choice Awards Complete List of Finalists: Vote Now!

Arrow, Season 7

Arrow Season 7 Premiere Ends With Major Surprise

"The Conners" Turn a New Leaf With Spin-Off Series

Jimmy Kimmel Would Love to Mediate for Cardi B & Nicki Minaj

"Idol" Judges Want to Give You The American Dream

Busy Philipps Talks "This Will Only Hurt A Little" Revelations

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.