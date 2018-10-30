Kevin Winter/Getty Images For dcp
by Stephanie Wenger | Tue., Oct. 30, 2018 7:00 AM
From #SquadGoals to adorable photos of her cats, Taylor Swift brings us inside her world all the time through her Instagram account, which is probably why the star has earned a coveted finalist spot in the Social Celebrity of 2018 category at the upcoming E! People's Choice Awards.
If you are one of the more than 112 million people who follow the "Gorgeous" singer on Instagram, you already know that she posts all about having fun on the road during her Reputation Tour.
Whether it's her tour snaps or her random travels, pictures with friends and of course, her cats, Olivia Benson and Meredith Grey, we can't get enough of Swift and her social media presence.
Recently, Swift even took to Instagram to get political for the first time ever. She sparked headlines with a single post earlier this month endorsing a democratic candidate in the upcoming midterm election, and again proved that her account is one to watch.
When it comes down to it, it's not only what Swift posts that gets attention, it's what she deletes as well that drives her fans a little crazy. For example, who could forget the time she deleted all the posts from her account ahead of the release of Reputation in 2017?
Luckily, the "Call It What You Want" singer is back and better than ever on Instagram and we're just as hooked as we were before she went dark.
In addition to being a finalist for Social Celebrity of 2018, Swift also racked up nominations for Concert Tour of 2018 and Female Artist of 2018 at this year's People's Choice Awards so, yes she is a fan favorite.
Take a look below to see Swift's biggest social media moments from 2018 and get ready for the award show next month to see which awards Swift takes home.
Squad Goals
The "I Did Something Bad" performer is all about her squad. Over the years, we have seen her photographed with the likes of Selena Gomez, Karlie Kloss, Lena Dunham and Hailee Steinfeld. Recently, she posted photos with Adele and J.K. Rowling as well as her childhood friend Claire Winter. As her squad continues to grow we can't wait to see who else joins in on all the fun.
Olivia just realized I’m wearing earrings of her face.
Cat Love
Swift's love for her cats, Olivia and Meredith, knows no bounds! They make frequent appearances on her Instagram...even as she travels the globe for the Reputation tour. The "Shake It Off" singer even had her pets' likenesses printed on T-shirts and made into earrings. If that's not love, what is?
Last night of tour with these 2 dream girls- we love you Baby C @camila_cabello @charli_xcx
Around the World and Back Again
When you are going on a world tour, why not bring a few of your friends along for the ride? Swift did exactly that when she asked Charlie XCX and Camila Cabello to be her opening acts for the Reputation stadium tour. The ladies marked the beginning and end of the tour by posing together, which is so sweet.
Going Back to Her Roots
You may remember back to the days when Swift was a country singer. The star recently returned to her roots by performing at Nashville's Bluebird Cafe where she first sang at only 14 years old. Also, the "Love Story" performer went back to her childhood home and shared her love for her old stomping grounds online.
I’m writing this post about the upcoming midterm elections on November 6th, in which I’ll be voting in the state of Tennessee. In the past I’ve been reluctant to publicly voice my political opinions, but due to several events in my life and in the world in the past two years, I feel very differently about that now. I always have and always will cast my vote based on which candidate will protect and fight for the human rights I believe we all deserve in this country. I believe in the fight for LGBTQ rights, and that any form of discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender is WRONG. I believe that the systemic racism we still see in this country towards people of color is terrifying, sickening and prevalent. I cannot vote for someone who will not be willing to fight for dignity for ALL Americans, no matter their skin color, gender or who they love. Running for Senate in the state of Tennessee is a woman named Marsha Blackburn. As much as I have in the past and would like to continue voting for women in office, I cannot support Marsha Blackburn. Her voting record in Congress appalls and terrifies me. She voted against equal pay for women. She voted against the Reauthorization of the Violence Against Women Act, which attempts to protect women from domestic violence, stalking, and date rape. She believes businesses have a right to refuse service to gay couples. She also believes they should not have the right to marry. These are not MY Tennessee values. I will be voting for Phil Bredesen for Senate and Jim Cooper for House of Representatives. Please, please educate yourself on the candidates running in your state and vote based on who most closely represents your values. For a lot of us, we may never find a candidate or party with whom we agree 100% on every issue, but we have to vote anyway. So many intelligent, thoughtful, self-possessed people have turned 18 in the past two years and now have the right and privilege to make their vote count. But first you need to register, which is quick and easy to do. October 9th is the LAST DAY to register to vote in the state of TN. Go to vote.org and you can find all the info. Happy Voting! 🗳😃🌈
Getting Political
The "Mine" singer took a stance when she endorsed Democratic candidate Phil Bredesen for the Tennessean Senate race, which was the first time that the singer had made her political beliefs known. The post focused on finding candidates that align with your values. With this single Instagram post, Swift proved her own power with 65,000 Americans between ages of 18 to 29 registering to vote following her revelation.
