From #SquadGoals to adorable photos of her cats, Taylor Swift brings us inside her world all the time through her Instagram account, which is probably why the star has earned a coveted finalist spot in the Social Celebrity of 2018 category at the upcoming E! People's Choice Awards.

If you are one of the more than 112 million people who follow the "Gorgeous" singer on Instagram, you already know that she posts all about having fun on the road during her Reputation Tour.

Whether it's her tour snaps or her random travels, pictures with friends and of course, her cats, Olivia Benson and Meredith Grey, we can't get enough of Swift and her social media presence.

Recently, Swift even took to Instagram to get political for the first time ever. She sparked headlines with a single post earlier this month endorsing a democratic candidate in the upcoming midterm election, and again proved that her account is one to watch.